CBI raids former Union Finance Secretary

New Delhi, Jan 12 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at the premises of former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram in Delhi and Jaipur in connection with a Prevention of Corruption Act case.

Mayaram, a former IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre and 1978 batch, is currently serving as an advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The raids are currently going on for last six hours. A CBI source said that a few incriminating documents have been recovered in the raids.

As of now, the CBI has not given any official statement on the matter. No arrest has been made so far.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor