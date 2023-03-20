"Central Govt scared of JPC, as its nexus with Adani will get exposed," says SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi [India], March 20 : Senior Samajwadi party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday said that Central Government is scared of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation in the Ad issue.

While addressing a press conference, Ram Gopal Yadav said, "The Central Government is scared of JPC. They think that if JPC investigates, the nexus between Ad Group and Central Govt would get exposed and the real culprit would be found."

Yadav alleged that the Government is guilty in this matter.

"It is a strange situation that the Central Government is not making a statement even when the public is perturbed. We are seeing this situation for the first time that Government is not making any statement even when there is such a serious scam going on, let alone a probe. So, they definitely are guilty in this matter," he added.

The tussle between BJP and the Opposition MPs continued in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha got disrupted soon after papers were laid on the table as both the treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy in India remarks in London and over the Ad issue.

The ruling BJP members sought an apology from Gandhi over his democracy in India remarks in London and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Congress leaders also raised objections and they also started speaking against the government demanding a probe into the Ad Group by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Earlier today Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh also gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the Ad-Hinderburg matter in the upper house.

In the notice under rule 267, addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, he said, "It is unfortunate to see Central Government is trying to save their friend and the master of country's biggest scam. Opposition leaders also protested by forming a human chain on Parliament premises".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor