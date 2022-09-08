Central Vista projects generate over 37.70 lakh man-days of employment

New Delhi, Sep 8 Over 37.70 lakh man-days of employment have been generated so far in the Centre's flagship Central Vista projects.

Nearly 5,898 workers are working on-site and 1,491 workers are working off-site in the ambitious projects which comprise construction of the new Parliament building, Central Vista Avenue, Defence offices complexes and GPOA II (General Pool Office Accommodation) at KG Marg.

As per government information, construction of the Central Vista Projects has given employment to 3,235 skilled manpower and 4,138 semi skilled manpower.

The data said that so far 41,114 MT steel and over 1.01 lakh MT cement, 18235 and cubic meter fly ash have been used in the construction of the project.

The objective of the Central Vista Development/Redevelopment Master Plan is to improve the productivity and efficiency of administration by providing it with highly functional and purpose-designed office infrastructure. Some of the emergent governance benefits shall include combining all 51 Central Government Ministries in 10 Common Central Secretariat buildings allowing for easy movement of personnel, documents and goods, thereby increasing administrative efficiency.

The proximity and ease of inter-departmental movement, along with flexible and modular floor plans will enable the government to function in a more efficient and productive manner. Major increase in office spaces will offset the huge gap in present and future demand and existing availability. It will create modern workspaces with latest technology for better productivity and efficient utilization of human resources.

The infrastructure and facilities will be built at par with global standards. The redevelopment project will augment efforts towards sustainable development, with the construction of green buildings and clean transportation. Overall, redevelopment will trigger efficiency and synergy in the Government functioning.

The Prime Minister's Office, Residence and Vice President Residence are proposed to be built near the South Block and North Block respectively, in proximity to the Parliament and Common Central Secretariat, which would help in addressing security and logistic arrangements in a comprehensive manner, without interfering with the regular movement of traffic.

