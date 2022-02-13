Centre continues scheme for police modernisation with outlay of Rs 26,275 Cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 The Centre has decided to continue the umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) of states and the union territories for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a total central financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore in the Union Budget 2022-23.

This scheme comprises all relevant sub-schemes that contribute to modernisation and improvement with a total Central financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the provision has been made under the schemes for internal security, law and order, adoption of modern technology by Police, assisting States for narcotics control and strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country.

A sum of Rs 4,846 crore has been allocated for modernisation of the state police forces while Rs 2,080.50 crore has been approved for modernisation of forensic capacities enabling independent high-quality forensic sciences facilities in the states and Union Territories for aiding scientific and timely investigation through modernisation of resources.

The Central outlay of Rs 18,839 crore has been earmarked for the security related expenditure for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, insurgency affected Northeastern states and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, the MHA said.

With the implementation of the 'National Policy and Action Plan' for combating Left Wing Extremism (LWE), the LWE violence incidents have come down drastically. To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE related schemes with Central outlay of Rs 8,689 crore has been approved under the schemes, which includes Special Central Assistance (SCA) to Most LWE affected districts & districts of Concern to consolidate the gains, the Ministry informed.

The Home Ministry also said that for raising of India Reserve Battalions, Specialised India Reserve Battalions, a Central outlay of Rs 350 crore has been approved while under the central sector scheme of Assistance to States & Union Territories for Narcotics Control with outlay of Rs 50 crore has been continued.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor