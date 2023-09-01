Centre forms panel to study 'one nation one election' proposal under ex-Prez Kovind

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Central government on Friday announced the setting up of a high-level panel to study the proposal of 'one nation, one election'. Former president Ram Nath Kovind will head the panel and submit a report on the proposal.The move comes a day after the government announced a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

Soon after the announcement of the special session, speculation began over the 'one nation, one election' proposal, which a section of the media had reported, could be discussed during the session.

The proposal refers to holding the Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls simultaneously across the country.

The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken on the issue on several occasions, and it was also a part of the party's manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Conducting polls simultaneously was the norm in India until 1967 and four elections were held this way. The practice stopped after some state Assemblies were dissolved prematurely in 1968-69.

