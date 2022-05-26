Centre is focused on infrastructure development: Modi

Chennai, May 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government is focused on developing top class infrastructure in the country.

Dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,530 crore here, Modi said history proves that nations that gave importance to infrastructure development moved from developing country to developed one.

He said the people have gathered at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here to celebrate another glorious chapter of Tamil Nadu.

Modi said parents of today would like their children to enjoy top quality infrastructure and the Indian government is focused on building that.

According to Modi, infrastructure means social-housing, toilets, financial inclusion, piped water supply to every home and others, as well as physical that would benefit the youth.

He also said the term infrastructure has changed from conventional sectors like roads, power and water to gas pipelines, high speed internet and others.

Referring to the mega Rs 100 lakh crore programme National Infrastructure Pipeline, Modi said the government is committed to complete the infrastructure projects on time.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,960 crore. The 75 km long Madurai-Theni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region.

The 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs 590 crore, will facilitate running of more suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

The 115 km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of Ennore-Thiruvallur-Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Tuticorin (ETBPNMT) natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The programme also witnessed inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project - Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs 28,540 crore. The 262 km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore. It will pass-through the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.

The four lane double decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 km in length, will be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore.

It will facilitate round the clock approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port. The 94 km long four lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2 lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of around Rs 3,870 crore and Rs 720 respectively, will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanyakumari, were also laid during the programme.

This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth around Rs 1,430 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

He concluded by reiterating the country's collective resolve to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Union Minister L. Murugan and others participated in the function.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor