Centre seeks Parliament's nod for addl Rs 1.07 lakh cr in FY22

New Delhi, March 14 The Centre on Monday sought Parliament's nod to spend an additional Rs 1.07 lakh crore during current fiscal FY22.

The third batch of supplementary demands for grants, tabled in the Parliament, includes 77 grants and 1 appropriation.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 1,58,356.10 crore," the introductory note to the 'Third Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2021-2022' said.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,07,408.15 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries or Departments or by enhanced receipts or recoveries aggregates to Rs 50,946.52 crore."

Besides, a token provision of Rs 143 lakh has been been sought, "one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving 'New Service or New Instrument of Service'."

