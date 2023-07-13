Centre to allocate Rs 100 cr for setting up Unity Mall in Goa: Union Minister

Panaji, July 13 Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Thursday asked Goa government to submit the proposal for setting up 'Unity Mall' while assuring an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the project.

The 'Unity Mall' initiative, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, envisages to the promote and facilitate sale of a state’s ODOPs (one district, one product), GI products and other handicraft products.

Parkash, during his Goa visit, held a review meeting on ODOP and said that it is a "very good scheme to showcase a wide range of products". Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present in the meeting.

"This is a unique scheme. Goa will get Rs 100 crore for the project," he added.

Under the ODOP initiative for North Goa, Cashew nuts have been identified as 'Product One', while Feni has been designated as 'Product Two'.

Similarly, for South Goa, the positions are reversed, with Feni identified as 'Product One' and Cashew nuts as 'Product Two'.

These product identifications serve to highlight the distinct specialties of each district, further reinforcing their unique identities.

Khaunte said that the Union government is assisting Goa in many ways. He also assured the Union Minister that the detailed project report (DPR) for the 'Unity Mall' will be finalised in a period of one month.

