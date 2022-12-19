Centre to introduce Repealing and Amending Bill in LS

New Delhi, Dec 19 The Centre will on Monday introduce in Lok Sabha the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 for repealing certain enactments.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the bill in the lower house.

The Centre will also seek to get the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 passed in Lok Sabha. It was introduced in the lower house on December 7.

BJP MP Kirit Solanki will lay two reports of the Standing Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2022-23).

The reports are on the reservation of SCs and STs in public sector banks and RBI and credit facilities provided to these communities by financial institutions, especially SBI.

BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal will six reports of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

"Plans for bridging the learning gap caused due to school lockdown as well as review of online and offline instructions and examinations and plans for re-opening of schools," is the topic of the reports.

