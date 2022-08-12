Centre using Guv to topple Left govt in Kerala: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12 The Centre is using Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to destablise the ruling Left government in Kerala, CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged on Friday.

The veteran leader made the allegation while interacting with the media after the conclusion of the three-day party meeting here. "It is nothing but a repeat of what happened in other states," he added.

"Look what the Governor has done. He did not sign the Ordinances, something which was not in tune with democratic principles. He is trying to intervene, which is unfair," said Balakrishnan.

"The Centre is throwing a spanner in the development of the state. The Congress-led opposition is also doing everything to derail the progress. Just see what the Enforcement Directorate has been doing to the two-time former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. But we are not going to be cowed down and will put all our might to prevent any such happening in future," he asserted.

Reportedly, the three-day meeting also evaluated the performances of its Ministers. Asked about the performance of the Home Ministry, he said it is a big and important ministry so problems are bound to crop up.

Apparently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handles the Home Minister and there have been numerous complaints the way the police have been functioning in his second tenure.

Sources in the know of things revealed that the ministers have been directed to travel across the state and not just sit tight in their offices.

The meeting was also critical of the media which, it said, has been playing down the developmental works done by the Vijayan government. People concerned were asked to make timely intervention with the media.

