Chamba murder: Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur stopped from meeting victim's family

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 : After the murder of 21-year-old Manohar, a Dalit man in Chamba who was in an alleged relationship with a girl from the minority community last week, political bickering has escalated in the state. Section 144 and prohibitory orders have been enforced in the Kihar police station area of Chamba district in light of the murder. Former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur was stopped by the police when he was on his way to visit the spot and victim's family.

As the police officials stopped his convoy the crowd started raising slogans against the state government. "This incident has shocked the nation. After the incident, there has been anger among the locals. We must not be stopped from meeting the victim's family," former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur said on the Chamba murder case.

Former CM Jairam Thakur said, "A very shocking incident has occurred which has not only shaken the state but also the country. Every person in society is in pain. Manohar is murdered and his body mutilated into 8 parts. The youth belonged to the Dalit Hindu community. After the occurrence of such a horrific incident, there is a sense of anger in the area. He was the only earning member in the family. His parents are very old and sisters are married. Our party BJP had decided to meet the victim's family and I came here to meet them but the state government has imposed section 144 and stopped us on the way. With full responsibility I am saying that we will travel in our vehicles and reach the spot, no one will get down from their vehicles and say any controversial word. Our effort is to help the victim's family as our party's president Rajeev Bindal also stated that we wish to help the family financially which he has announced here. We wish to tell the victim's family that we are standing with them in this hour of grief. We came here to tell this to the family. But to stop us on the way is not justified. Since they have stopped us so now we are sitting on agitation. We requested the police officials to speak to the government and allow us to meet the victim's family. We wish to express our condolences to the grieving family. The Chief Minister should have come but he has not arrived here yet and no one from his government has visited the spot yet so it is our responsibility as a citizen to console the family but the instructions given to me was that I have to visit the spot alone. I have a responsible team with me and we will not do anything to disrupt the peace. We are waiting for the government officials to respond."

