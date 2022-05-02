Champawat in Uttarakhand to go to polls on May 31, CM Dhami likely to contest

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the by-polls in three assembly constituencies in Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

These constituencies are Brajarajnagar in Odisha, Thrikkakara in Kerala and Champawat in Uttarakhand.

According to the Election Commission, the polling in these seats will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is not a member of the state Legislative Assembly, is likely to contest the Champawat bye-election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat Assembly seat paving the way for Dhami to contest assembly by-polls.

Dhami lost from Khatima constituency in the polls held in February.

Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

