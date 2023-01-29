Chandigarh: Eight AAP councillors express displeasure over "imposed" LoP candidate

Eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors have expressed their objection over the candidate selected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation alleging that he has been "imposed" from Delhi, informed sources.

Out of the 14 AAP councillors, eight have expressed their displeasure in a letter written to Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and AAP Punjab state chief Jarnail Singh.

The eight councillors have said that the candidate who has been selected as the LoP has been "imposed" from Delhi, and they disapprove of his selection.

However, AAP Chandigarh chief Prem Garg has said that these things keep on happening, and he has met with the eight councillors. He also said that the name selected as Leader of the Opposition will be declared in a day or two.

In the mayor polls, BJP was able to elect its mayor with the help of its 14 councillors and one MP Kirron Kher, who is an ex-officio member of the house. While the 14 AAP councillors had voted against BJP, Congress didn't take part in the elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor