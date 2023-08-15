Chandrababu Naidu unveils Vision-2047 document

Visakhapatnam, Aug 15 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu unveiled his Vision-2047 document on Tuesday.

The former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu believes that if five strategies are adopted, India can lead the world while the Telugus will play a major role in global development.

He released Vision-2047 document at a gathering in the port city to mark the Independence Day, Naidu felt that India is expected to be the third largest country in the world in economic growth while in other sectors the nation will be growing to the number two level by 2047.

But if five most important strategies are adopted, India will be the global leader, he mentioned in the document. "Experts say it is the Decade of India but we need to convert it as the Century of India," said Naidu, who as the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh had released the Vision-2020 document.

The first strategy for Vision-2020 is energy, which he feels is a game-changer. He recalled that when power sector reforms were adopted in the late 90s, Andhra Pradesh was a leader. The cost of solar power dropped from Rs 8 per unit to Rs 2 with the solar wind and pumped energy generation system adopted by the state.

"Even now we will try to reduce the power charges by 30 per cent by setting up hydrogen and ammonia hubs along with research centres in various parts of the state," the TDP supremo explained.

The second strategy is achieving water secure India. Predicting more demand for water as the population is growing heavily and urbanisation along with industrialisation are equally moving forward at a very fast pace, Naidu said this problem can easily be overcome with inter-linking of rivers, for which Andhra Pradesh is a model state.

Explaining the third strategy, he said that digital technology will certainly play a major role in the progress of the nation. Observing that the country has an advantage of digital public goods by the government like Aadhar, bank accounts, UPI, health-vaccine, mobile phones e-rupee and others, the TDP leader is of the opinion that digital technology can be brought in all walks of life.

He believes that P4 (people, public, private partnership) will be the major strategy. Demographic management plays a major role in achieving the targets. Observing that India has more working population than dependent population, the former chief minister said that the earning population in the age group of 15 to 59 is fast declining, particularly in the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh while population in the same age group is increasing in states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Giving the statistics of median age and elder age population of various countries and in various states in India, Chandrababu said that the country should learn from the issues faced by Europe, Japan, and the United States on demographic disadvantage. He strongly feels that India should manage population to maintain demographic dividend and it should begin immediately as the country has a major population in the age group of 20-25.

Naidu said each family should be empowered to access the best available opportunities. Each family should be rated on its capital, using technology and its vision depending on which short-term, medium and long-term action plans should be formulated. Besides the welfare schemes that are already in implementation, support from the government is needed and ultimately P-4 will result in happiness and wellbeing of every family which ultimately helps the society resulting in no-poverty, Naidu explained.

Speaking about the fifth strategy he expressed the hope that the Indian economy will grow as an example to the global economy while the citizens of the country and global citizens. Pointing out that Indians are the biggest diaspora globally, about 1.8 crore, he said that the Non-Resident Indians living in the US are the richest in the world.

Chandrababu Naidu is of the opinion that Telugu people have the best advantage that they can easily move to any place and thus India should target the diaspora to reach 10 crore from the present 1.8 crore.

Thus their investments globally will also grow heavily and they should be directed to invest back in the country, participate in P-4 and support their motherland in all spheres.

