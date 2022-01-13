Channi regrets PM's security breach during virtual meeting on Covid

New Delhi, Jan 13 Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday expressed regret over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state on January 5.

Channi expressed regret while participating in a virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors/Administrators of states and UTs to review the prevailing Covid situation as well as the ongoing vaccination drive.

"You visited Punjab. ‘Jo hua uske liye mujhe khed hai' (I regret whatever happened)," Channi reportedly said.

Sources said that Channi also wished the Prime Minister a long life.

"Tum salamat raho qayamat tak, aur khuda kare qayamat na ho (May you stay safe till the end and may there be no end)," sources quoting Channi said.

On January 5, The Prime Minister's rally in Ferozepur had to be cancelled due to a security lapse after some protesters blocked a route and forced his convoy to spend about 20 minutes on a flyover. The Prime Minister was enroute the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala when the incident happened.

Channi had earlier said that there was no security breach during the Prime Minister's visit to the state.

"There was no security lapse of any kind and there was no situation of any attack," Channi had said.

