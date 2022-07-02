Chemist killed for supporting Nupur, NIA to probe case

New Delhi, July 2 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the investigation of the case of barbaric killing of 54-year-old Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe in Amravati, Maharashtra to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

The deceased, a chemist shop owner was allegedly killed for supporting Nupur Sharma.

The murder took place on June 21.

"The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," said MHA official.

Kolhe was brutally murdered in Maharashtra after he wrote a post in support of Nupur Sharma on Facebook. He used to run a chemist shop by the name of Amit Medical Store in Amravati.

Sanket Kohle, his son got an FIR registered at City Kotwali Police Station.

Police after lodging the FIR arrested Muddsir Ahemad, 22, and Shahrukh Pathan, 25, on June 23.

Later, Police arrested three more accused identified as Abdul Thoufik, 24, Shoaib Khan, 22, and Atib Rashid, 22 on June 25. One Shamim Ahmed Firoz Ahmed is on the run.

"Kolhe posted a message on a WhatsApp group where Muslims who were his customers were also a member. They didn't like his support to Nupur and killed him," said an official.

Kolhe was returning on a bike, his wife and son were following him on scooter when he was attacked and killed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor