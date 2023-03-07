Chhattisgarh CM Baghel calls budget progressive, claims it covers every section

Calling the state budget as 'Bharose Ka Budget' (Budget of Trust), Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel described it as progressive as well surplus and claimed it covered every section of society.

While talking toafter tabling the budget on Monday, CM Baghel said, "This is not a deficit budget, instead it is surplus. In this budget, every section of society has been considered. Be it farmers, tribal people, those belonging to the SC category, labourers, unemployed, Anganwadi workers or others, the interest of everyone is considered in this budget."

"They (without naming BJP) were earlier saying what budget a farmer will prepare, but this is the first time that after 2011-2012 (till March 6), we have not borrowed loan from the market," said CM Baghel and recalled the situation in ex-CM Raman Singh's three terms.

The CM highlighted that every section of society has been covered in this budget, and people across the state are celebrating this budget.

"This budget is progressive in nature and is going to hurl Chhattisgarh on the path of development in terms of infrastructural development, improvement of peoples' economy and other factors," stated CM Baghel.

On being asked about the provision of employment general in the budget (which is being frequently questioned by the opposition leaders), CM Baghel alleged that BJP has kept the reservation bill, which is needed to give jobs, stuck in Raj Bhavan.

"If the reservation was implemented, we would have invited much recruitment for several posts in the revenue department, education, health department, police and others. We have invited applications for recruitment in several posts, but BJP is guilty of the existing situation as they are making pressure on the bill by misusing the Raj Bhavan," the CM said.

Terming the budget as the election budget and the budget of publicity, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Narayan Chandel said, "No groundwork is going to be taken in this budget."

"I wanted to ask CM Baghel that does work related to the provisions made in the last budget has started, the foundation for how many works has been laid, how many works completed, and tendering process started in how many works. As administrative approval for several works of the last budget is yet to be availed, what expectations are to be made from this budget," said LoP Chandel.

Commenting on the salary hike of Anganwadi workers, assistants and others, Chandel said, "The decision in this regard was taken under the pressure of opposition as BJP has prominently raised this issue and brought it to the attention of the government."

Expressing his view on the allowance announced for the unemployed educated youths, Chandel said, "The government has not taken any step for offering and generating employment to them."

( With inputs from ANI )

