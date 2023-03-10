Chhattisgarh CM Baghel meets Congress President Kharge in Delhi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel met Congress President Mallikarjunan Kharge in Delhi on Friday.

The meeting took place at INC president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Chief Minister Baghel expressed gratitude to Mallikarjun Kharge for the successful organization of the Congress session in Raipur.

While talking to the media, Chief Minister Baghel said, "I reached Delhi from Karimnagar, Telangana where I was attending Congress's Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign. I came to meet Mallikarjunan Kharge and I congratulated him for the successful organization of the Congress plenary session which was organized in Chhattisgarh".

During the meeting, Baghel informed the Congress President about the initiatives taken for the youth, farmers and tribals in the Chhattisgarh state budget.

On allegations made by BJP that Rahul Gandhi is using foreign soil to defame India, CM Baghel said, "Who started using foreign soil after 2014 ? It was BJP. They started this trend. They should not blame others for doing the same act".

He also pointed out that ED and CBI are the B team of BJP and corruption investigations should be fairly conducted in all the states.

"Wherever BJP is weak only in those states BJP uses CBI and ED as their B teams. There should be no doubt that investigation should happen in corruption cases but it should happen in all the states irrespective of whether BJP has its government or not," CM Baghel told the media.

On upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, he said, "We are hopeful, I feel we will get the mandate of the public again".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor