Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution backing Rahul Gandhi's return as party president

Chhattisgarh Congress has unanimously passed a resolution that Rahul Gandhi should take over as party president again.

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee held an important meeting. The agenda of the meeting is an organizational election in the state unit.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party state in-charge PL Punia and other leaders of the state.

Another resolution was also passed unanimously, in which All India Congress Committee President was authorized to constitute AICC Delegate, PCC President, Treasurer and State Executive for the state.

CM Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, "The following 2 resolutions have been unanimously passed in the meeting of state Congress representatives today:

1) AICC President authorized to constitute AICC Delegate, PCC President, Treasurer and State Executive

2) Shri Rahul Gandhi to take over as the National President again."

Talking to the media, CM Baghel said, "Chhattisgarh Congress Committee and Rajasthan Cong Committee has made this proposal. It has been done in 2 states but if this proposal comes from other states too, then Rahul ji should rethink this matter."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor