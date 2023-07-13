Chhattisgarh education minister resigns, former state Congress chief likely to replace

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 13 : Chhattisgarh Education Minister Prem Sai Singh Takem on Thursday resigned from the state cabinet.

Former Congress president Mohan Markam is likely to replace him as Education Minister and may take the oath as minister on Friday morning at Raj Bhavan.

"Honourable Chief Minister, Honorable Shailja Ma'am ji is giving a big responsibility in which there will be an opportunity to work among the 2.5 crore people of Chhattisgarh. Respected High Command as the President of the Pradesh Congress Committee, ahead I will try to fulfil whatever responsibility will be given by the High Command," Mohan Markam said.

This comes after the Congress MP Deepak Baij was appointed as the President of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday with immediate effect.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Congress for appointing Mohan Markam as the next School Education minister.

"Keep sitting on the seashore, someday the wave will come! Protest, indulge in sycophancy, and someday the lottery will be yours!!! Congress circus continues...." BJP tweeted in Hindi.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor