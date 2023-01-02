Chhattisgarh has only got neglect from Centre in past 4 years: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur, Jan 2 After the completion of four years in governance, the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh has established itself as an innovative government.

Baghel faced several problems during this period, but his biggest objection has been against the neglecting attitude of the Central government towards the state.

In an email interview with , Baghel talked about the changing picture of the state and the Centre's attitude.

: You have completed four years of your term as the Chief Minister. What have been your government's major achievements so far and what remains to be done? What do you plan to work on this year?

Baghel: The neglected Chhattisgarhi culture has been re-established, respect for our forefathers has increased. We have promoted Teej festivals and our culture, and have been fulfilling every promise made to the people.

Farmers' debt waiver, irrigation tax waiver, fair price to farmers' produce through Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, half electricity bill, purchase of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) at sustainable price, value addition of MFP.

Our government has been providing financial assistance through Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumihin Majdur Nyay Yojana and protection of cattle through Godhan Nyay Yojana.

Rural Industrial Park scheme (RIPA) has been initiated in the state to develop Gothans as Rural Industrial parks. Our government realised the importance of Gram Swaraj (village self-governance), advocated by Mahatma Gandhi.

The villagers' increasing trust in the government is our biggest achievement.

: Unemployment is a rising concern in the country, how has Chhattisgarh been successful in containing it?

Baghel: It is a major challenge for any government to strengthen employment and the economy.

I observed that the villagers were shifting to using products made in the city and were moving away from traditional agricultural and forest products, which led to a decrease in their employment and a weaker village economy.

We took the initiative to create proper markets for the rural products, to strengthen the rural economy.

As a result of the government's decision to speed up industrial development, 2,307 new industries were established in the state in about four years, with an investment of more than Rs 22,081 crore and employment of 40,906 people.

Rs 423 crore fixed capital investment subsidy and Rs 141 crore interest subsidy have been provided to industrial units in four years.

The Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme (CMEGP) is available for the unemployed youth in the state for setting up their own business or industry, wherein money margin grant is given for financial assistance.

486 units based on agriculture and food processing have been established in the state, with a capital investment of Rs 931 crore.

It is the result of the efforts made by our government that except for October, 2022, the unemployment rate has been recorded as 0.1 per cent since September, 2022.

: How did the idea of purchasing cow dung and Godhan scheme get materialised? How have the farmers benefitted from it?

Baghel: Stray cattle have always posed a problem for the country. We observed that people kept milch cows at their homes and fed them, but left old cattle out in the open, which led to many problems.

To ensure accommodation and food for the old cattle, we decided to buy the cow dung which would lead people to care for them as well.

Our idea worked, we now buy cow dung at Rs 2 per kg and cow urine at Rs 2 per litre.

: The prevalent Maoist problem has affected the state's development, what has been your strategy to prevent youth from becoming a part of the problem?

Baghel: We have been moving forward on the policy of trust, development and security in the affected areas. Our government has won the trust of the people through its policies and work.

It is the result of such positive efforts that the schools destroyed by Maoists were started again after years. Several initiatives were taken to connect youth with employment in the Maoist affected areas, like Bastar.

: What are the challenges that will arise in implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)?

Baghel: Unfortunately, by the implementation of New Pension Scheme, lakhs of officers and employees were thrown into an uncertain future, amidst the turbulence in the market.

Our government, on the other hand, decided to provide a secure future to the officers and employees and implemented the OPS for the same, which was welcomed by the people.

After its restoration, the officers and employees will get fixed pensions after retirement.

We have been continuously demanding the Centre to return the money deposited by the employees in NPS, but have not received any positive response.

: Is the state government getting the kind of cooperation that it expects from the Centre? If not, how has it impacted the state?

Baghel: Chhattisgarh is being continuously neglected by the Central Government since the last four years. We promised farmers that paddy would be bought for Rs 2500, which was halted by the Centre. The provision of gunny bags at the time of paddy procurement was also neglected.

The state is yet to receive crores of rupees from the Centre, including Rs 17,240 crore in contributory pension, Rs 1,875 crore in GST compensation, Rs 4,140 crore in coal royalty, Rs 1,288 crore in the state's adjusted expenditure on Central forces, Rs 313 crore in the state's expenditure on four special India Reserves deployed in the state.

Rs 249 crore under the Government of India's reimbursement of Security related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme and Rs 906.43 crore for paddy transportation for custom milling have not been received.

: How many districts have you reached with your 'Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan'? What problems and changes have come to the light?

Baghel: It is usually revealed that the government's plans are not implemented at the ground level, which is why I have started the campaign to get a clear idea of the implementation of the government schemes.

During the campaign from May 4, 2022, we visited all districts of Surguja and Bastar division, along with Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur.

I met people of more than 50 Assembly constituencies in 25 districts of the state, wherein efforts to know about the ground reality were made by establishing direct dialogue.

: Rajasthan announced to provide gas cylinders at Rs 500 from April, is your government also considering such kind of concession?

Baghel: Our government has been providing direct help to people from all sections of the society since the very beginning.

I started fulfilling the promises made by our government, soon after assuming power.

The compensation for agricultural land has been quadrupled. Rs 25,000 is provided for the marriage of girls belonging to poor families. Scholarships, along with free education is made available to the children whose parents died in the pandemic.

We have been running several schemes for the welfare of labour. Our government will never back down from helping the weaker sections of the society.

: Along with the news of controversy in the state Congress, discussions of destabilising the government have also been heard, is BJP preparing for horse-trading in the state?

Baghel: Attempts to destabilise the elected governments have been seen in many states. I hope that people's trust and support remains with us in the coming days as well, like earlier.

: Will Congress benefit politically from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Baghel: People have been participating in the Yatra voluntarily, which is a sign of success. The opposition comes up with new excuses to stop the Yatra.

: How are the actions taken by the Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate (ED)impacting your image and how will they affect you politically?

Baghel: These are just attempts to intimidate the state government, but we are in a strong position and the people have faith in us. Our schemes continue to be appreciated at the national level.

Chhattisgarh is one of the states with the lowest unemployment rate. The Central agencies fail to see the scams of the previous governments in the state, which is why I say that there is politics behind their actions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor