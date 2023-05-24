Chhattisgarh's Jhiram Ghati attack still haunts people

Raipur, May 24 The Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, that took place 10 years ago, still haunts people as a number of questions related to the deadly attack that claimed at least 30 lives, including that of top Congress leaders of that time and a Union Minister remain shrouded in mystery.

On May 25, 2013, around hundreds of Maoists attacked the Congress' Parivartan Yatra when the rally was passing through the Jhiram Ghati in Sukma district.

At least 30 people were killed, including then Chhattisgarh unit Congress president Nandkumar Patel, his son Dinesh Patel, besides Mahendra Karma, who was known as 'Tiger of Bastar', former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla and other Congress leaders.

Even as 10 years have passed since the attack, the perpetrators behind the attack are yet to be nabbed.

However, the blame-game between the ruling and opposition parties continues.

"The Jhiram Ghati massacre is an emotional matter for us. This was the first such attack in which people were killed after asking their names. The NIA has not questioned the people who survived the attack.

"The NIA is neither investigating the matter nor allowing it to be investigated. It is not even giving a copy of the investigation that has been done. This has never happened in history but the file of Jhiram Valley has been deposited in Raj Bhavan. The BJP is trying to hide something or the other," Baghel claimed.

"Why were the Maoists caught in Telangana not questioned by the NIA? Not only this, the judge was transferred and a 'Sutli' bomb was thrown at his house. It is clear that the BJP wants to hush up this matter and hide it," he further said.

Chhattisgarh unit BJP president Arun Sao said: "Bhupesh Baghel has made big claims that Jhiram's truth is in his pocket but that truth has not come out, he should do what he had said."

Thursday (May 25) will mark the 10th year of the Jhiram Ghati incident, and it is observed as Black Day in Chhattisgarh.

Many programmes would be organised on the occasion, in which Chief Minister Baghel is also likely to also participate.



snp/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor