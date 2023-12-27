Childbirths in S.Korea hit lowest-ever tally in Oct

Seoul, Dec 27 The number of babies born in South Korea fell to the lowest point for any October to date, data showed on Wednesday.

A total of 18,904 babies were born in October, down 8.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The October tally marks the lowest number for any October since the agency began to compile related data in 1981, Yonhap news agency rteported.

In the first 10 months of the year, the number of newborns stood at 196,041, down 8.1 per cent from a year earlier, marking the smallest number on record during the cited period.

South Korea reported the first natural fall in its population in 2019, and the trend of deaths surpassing births has continued for 48 consecutive months.

The country has suffered a chronic decline in childbirths as many young people opt to postpone or give up on getting married or having babies in line with changing social norms and lifestyles, as well as in the face of high home prices, a tough job market and an economic slowdown.

The number of deaths grew 3.4 per cent on-year to 30,793 in October, and the country, accordingly, suffered a natural decline in population by 11,889.

The number of marriages, meanwhile, rose one per cent on-year to 15,986 cases in October, and divorces also increased six per cent on-year to 7,916.

--IANS

