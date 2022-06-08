China always Kyrgyzstan's most reliable partner: Chinese FM

Nur-Sultan, June 8 Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday that China supports Kyrgyzstan in maintaining political stability, social harmony and sustainable economic development, adding that China has always been Kyrgyzstan's most reliable long-term strategic cooperative partner.

China and Kyrgyzstan are friendly neighbours who cannot be moved away from each other. Linked by mountains and rivers, the two countries share weal and woe in security and complement each other economically, Wang said when meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev on the sidelines of the third China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang said the two countries should follow the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to push forward bilateral ties in a sustainable way.

For his part, Kulubaev said that Kyrgyzstan and China have always treated each other sincerely, and maintaining mutually beneficial friendship is a priority of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy. He noted that Kyrgyzstan firmly pursues the one-China policy, opposes "Taiwan independence" and firmly supports China's legitimate position on issues of Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan is ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and strengthen practical cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, border customs clearance, local-level exchanges, and health and anti-pandemic fight.

The two sides also agreed to establish a communication and contact mechanism at the local level and study the issue of additional ports to ensure a continuous flow of goods at existing ports, adding they will also advance the preparatory work for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and complete the feasibility study of the project as soon as possible.

In addition, the two sides agreed to set up cultural centres in each other's country and create conditions to facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries.

Noting China is the largest neighbor and trading partner of the Central Asian countries, the two sides believe they have broad common interests. On the basis of solid bilateral mutual trust, the countries will build and develop the "C+C5" cooperation mechanism.

They also believe that countries in the region should work together to meet the challenges posed by complex changes in the international and regional situations, run their own affairs well, strengthen solidarity and coordination among neighboring countries and resist attempts to disrupt the region.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Afghan issue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor