China issues alert for heavy fog

Beijing, March 4 China's national observatory on Friday renewed an alert for heavy fog in some regions of the country.

From Friday evening to Saturday morning, thick fog is expected to blanket waters of the northern part of the Beibu Gulf, the Qiongzhou Strait, the coastal waters of Guangxi, Leizhou Peninsula, western Guangdong and northern Hainan Island, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre (NMC) as saying.

Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 1,000 metres, said the NMC.

It said drivers should slow down to safe speeds, and airports, freeways and ports should take appropriate safety measures.

