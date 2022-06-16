Chirag Paswan demands withdrawal of Agnipath scheme, writes to Rajnath

Patna, June 16 After massive protest over the Agnipath scheme, Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded immediate withdrawal of the same.

Paswan pointed out that such a move of the Centre will increase unemployment in the country.

"The Agnipath scheme will make the future of the youths bleak. The job aspirants are preparing for the examination as per the older format. After the introduction of new scheme, the youths are agitated. Hence, violent protests are taking place in several states including Bihar," Paswan said in the letter.

"The Agnipath scheme will increase unemployment in the country. It will spread dissatisfaction among youths, which will be a big concern. I request the Defence Minister to rethink the decision and withdraw it," Paswan said.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav, a cabinet Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, also put a question mark over the new scheme.

"The students are protesting against the Agnipath scheme. In this case, the Centre should talk to youths and their unions. The government should take suggestions from common people," Yadav said.

Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav said the Agnipath scheme could prove suicidal for the defence forces.

"Such a move can break the morale of the defence personnel. The Indian Army is our pride and politics over it would not be tolerated," Pappu Yadav said.

"The BJP government came with one rank one pension promise in 2014 Lok Sabha election and now it is implementing no rank no pension in the country," Pappu Yadav said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor