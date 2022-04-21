Chirag Paswan writes to Nitish, seeks probe into ‘attack’ on Union Minister Paras

Patna, April 21 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking thorough investigation into the alleged attack on his uncle and Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras.

Chirag condemned the attack on Paras and at the same time he also condemned the lathicharge on the "innocent" people during the celebration of Baba Veer Chaudharmal Jayanti in Mokama town in Patna district a few days ago.

"I appeal to the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the Home Minister of the state, to initiate thorough investigation into the attack on Paras who alleged that I was involved in it. Paras accused me of hatching conspiracy for his murder. If I would be found guilty, the state government should take action against me while if I am not responsible for the attack, then action should be taken action against Paras for maligning my image," he said.

"When our leader Ram Vilas Paswan was alive, he was regularly coming to the place to celebrate Chaudharmal Jayanti and people of the backward class community especially the Paswan community supported him. They have given the same blessings to me when I went there after the death of my father. But the way Paras destroyed his party and family, the Paswan community is angry with him," Chirag said.

"When Paras visited the Mokama on that day, he alleged that the people who came in the celebration of Chaudharmal Jayanti were under a drunken stage. It is an insult to the common people. Moreover, he is a Union Minister, still he is saying liquor is available across the state. This an insult of the Chief Minister who imposed liquor ban in Bihar," he said.

Chirag went to Ghoswari village in Mokama subdivision to celebrate the Jayanti of Veer Chaudharmal on April 16. After he returned to Patna, Paras also visited the same place where a group of people pelted stones on his convoy. Interestingly, the people of Ghoswari had welcomed Chirag just an hour ago when he reached there.

"Chirag Paswan conspired against me. Hence, a group of people pelted stones on my convoy. He is hatching conspiracy of my murder for a long time. It was also a failure of the local administration which failed to provide security to an union minister," Paras said on April 18.

