Close aide of Sukhbir Singh Badal joins BJP, says SAD has gone off-track its agenda

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls scheduled for next year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)'s former MLA Jagdeep Singh Nakai and close aide of Sukhbir Singh Badal joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Along with Jagdeep Singh Nakai, Ravipreet Singh Sidhu, Shamsher Singh Rai and Harbhag Singh Desu joined BJP in the presence of state party in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other senior BJP leaders.

Shekhawat, while welcoming the leaders into the party, said the way the eminent personalities are joining the BJP is a sign that the wave is in favour of the BJP.

"These personalities were working for their parties for years but still joined our party as they believe in the ideology of BJP. On Tuesday, the two Congress MLAs, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Laddi, joined the BJP," the BJP leader said.

"One of oldest names in Punjab politics is Jagdeep Singh Nakai who had a long association with SAD, is joining BJP. Ravipreet Singh Sidhu, the young face of Punjab, who worked at different positions in SAD is also joining BJP today. Former Congress MLA Rai and a prominent OBC leader Desu also joined us," BJP election in-charge of Punjab said.

Jagdeep Singh Nakai, who is a close aide of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, said that Badal's party has gone a little off-track from its agenda.

"All my life I have been with Akali Dal. I have studied with Sukhbir Singh Badal and I am his good friend. I respect him. But the party has gone a little off-track from its agenda," Nakai said after he joined BJP.

"SAD's agenda were always been for the benefits of farmers and the Sikh community but now it has gone off-track. Modi Ji has done a great job for our community and will solve the issues of Punjab," the former SAD leader said.

Ravipreet Singh Sidhu, former Treasurer and General Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal, alleged nepotism in the party and said that only one family is heard but BJP does not follow nepotism which is the secret of their success.

"In BJP, the person who will work for good will grow. This is why I joined BJP," Ravipreet said.

"Being a border state, the state government must work with the Centre. Working with the Centre will help to eradicate the drug menace in the state," he said.

"SAD was in power for 10 years but they did not pay attention to the youth and their issues," he added.

Earlier, senior Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Gurtej Singh Gundhiyana, President of United Christian Front Punjab Kamal Bakshi, Advocate in Punjab and Haryana High Court Madhumeet, Civic body member from Nihal Singh Wala, Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal and Ex-MP from Sangoor Rajdev Khalsi have also joined the party.

BJP recently announced its alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party and former Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's new outfit for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress has formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

A joint manifesto of the allies is also expected ahead of the polls, he added.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, and SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, along with Shekhawat, on Monday.

Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor