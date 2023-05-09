"CM Baghel should resign, liquor scam one of biggest corruption case in country," says Chhatisgarh LoP Narayan Chandel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 9 : Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh assembly, Naryan Chandel on Tuesday demanded the resignation of state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said that liquor scam unearthed by Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is one of the biggest corruption cases in the country.

"The liquor scam unearthed by ED is one of the biggest corruption cases in the country, therefore CM Bhupesh Baghel should immediately resign from his post," Naryan Chandel said.

He further mentioned that the accused Anwar Dheber who is arrested by ED in the case should undergo a Narco test.

"Anwar Dheber and others linked to this case should be subjected to the Narco test as it will expose the details of money transaction," he said.

"The people of Chhattisgarh want to know where the money has gone which they amassed from coal and liquor scams. CM Baghel should come in front of the public and must give a detailed explanation. If this money would have been used in development works, Chhattisgarh would have headed towards progress but it was spent to appease political masters," he added.

This scam has overshadowed the fodder scam of Lalu, Chandel mentioned.

Earlier the accused Anwar Dheber was arrested and produced on May 7 before the PMLA Special Judge of Raipur, who remanded him to four days of ED custody.

After the arrest of Anwar Dhebar, brother of Congress leader and Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar, in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it has found evidence of "unprecedented corruption" and money laundering worth Rs 2,000 crores, which was being run with the support of high-level politicians and bureaucrats in the state.

"The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Anwar Dhebar yesterday under the provisions of PMLA 2002 in the liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. ED had earlier conducted searches at multiple locations in March and has recorded the statements of various persons involved in the process and collected evidence of unprecedented corruption and money laundering to the tune of Rs 2,000 crores between 2019-2022," an official statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor