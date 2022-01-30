CM Dhami campaigns in Uttarakhand's Kapkot, says 'lotus' will bloom again

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday campaigned in Kapkot, Bageshwar ahead of the Assembly polls in the state and said that seeing the enthusiasm of the people, the "lotus" will bloom again.

"Today in Kapkot, appealed to the people to vote in favour of BJP in support of our candidate and popular youth leader of the area, Suresh Gadiya ji," tweeted Dhami in Hindi.

The Chief Minister further said that the "lotus" will bloom in Kapkot seeing the "enthusiasm" of the people during his campaign.

"The godlike people of Kapkot have already made our candidates victorious from here, expressing faith in the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party. With the kind of enthusiasm I have seen here today, it is clear that 'lotus' is going to bloom once again in Kapkot," Dhami tweeted.

Earlier today, Dhami held a door-to-door campaign at Ganghet in Jageshwar.

After offering prayers at the Jageshwar Dham temple, Dhami said, "Prayed to the Almighty so that the election is done properly and the all the candidates get to contest the election. Sought his blessings so that we can form a BJP government in Uttarakhand once again."

On Thursday, Dhami filed his candidature for the Assembly elections from the Khatima Assembly seat.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

