CM Pramod Sawant's Presence at Real Estate Event Draws Criticism Amid Local Protests

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended a Bhutani Infra event on September 15, sparking concerns and protests among residents of Sancoale, who have been opposing alleged illegal activities at the company’s project site. The event took place shortly after locals in Sancoale reportedly intercepted workers unloading machinery at night, which they claimed was unauthorized. The workers were said to have been accompanied by police, who left when confronted by local activists.

When asked by the media about the controversy surrounding his attendance at an Engineers Awards function sponsored by Bhutani Infra, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant clarified that he has no connection with Bhutani. He explained that the event was a private function, unrelated to either the government or Bhutani.

This incident follows ongoing protests regarding alleged hill-cutting and environmental concerns at the project site. While the Chief Minister’s appearance at the event has raised eyebrows, activists and political leaders have voiced their discontent, questioning whether the CM is aware of or addressing these issues.

Protesters gathered outside the event venue, urging CM Sawant to address their concerns regarding the alleged environmental violations linked to the project. The protests come after long-standing allegations that forest land in the Sancoale area is being converted for commercial use. Many residents are worried about the impact on Goa’s natural environment and have called for stronger action from the state government.

Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai expressed his disappointment over the CM’s decision to attend the event, suggesting that the government needs to prioritize environmental concerns. Sardesai noted that promises made in the state Assembly for a full inquiry into the project have not yet been fulfilled, adding to the public’s frustration.

Residents of Sancoale have voiced their opposition to the Bhutani Infra project, arguing that it is being developed on land intended for environmental preservation. They have raised alarms over the clearing of hills and potential damage to the region's ecology, calling for stricter government oversight.

Former Environment Minister Alina Saldanha has been a vocal critic of the developments, warning that the conversion of protected forest land for commercial projects poses risks to Goa’s environmental integrity. She, along with Cortalim MLA Antonio Vas, has urged the government to carefully consider the long-term effects of such projects on the state’s ecological balance.

Locals continue to demand a thorough investigation into the project, emphasizing the need for transparency and environmental responsibility. With growing concerns about illegal land use, the government’s response in the coming weeks will be closely watched.