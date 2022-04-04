CM should strengthen security instead of advising PM: Raj BJP chief

Jaipur, April 4 Bharatiya Janata Party state president Satish Poonia on Monday termed the Karauli violence as an intelligence failure of the state. He said that there are two possibilities in the matter firstly, either the state government had clues about the violence or else it wanted such incidents to happen in the state. He advised the Chief Minister to strengthen security in the state instead of advising the Prime Minister to condemn the violence.

Earlier in the day, CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Prime Minister should address the nation and condemn the violence. Let there be rule of law in the country. Today the biggest responsibility lies with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. They should appeal to establish peace in the country. They should say that violence will not be tolerated," he stated while speaking on the Karauli violence.

Replying to the CM's statement, Poonia said, "CM should strengthen security in the state instead of advising PM. Each time on the Hindu New Year, rally-processions are taken out all over Rajasthan and in many parts of the country. This incident happened in Karauli, Rajasthan which seems to be a well-planned event. Earlier to this procession, Section 144 was imposed in Bikaner, Kota and Bhilwara and section144 was also imposed in view of release of 'The Kashmir Files'."

He said that in the Karauli incident, the matter was in the knowledge of the government and the government was wanting such incidents to happen to create fear among the people.

Poonia who was in Delhi on Monday said that Gehlot adopts a policy of appeasement, in which he is concerned about his vote bank and there is no concern about the safety of the majority of the people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor