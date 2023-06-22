CM Vijayan cancels all programmes till June 27

Thiruvananthapuram, June 22 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived after a two-week trip from US, Cuba and Middle East on Tuesday, has cancelled all his programmess till June 27, the Chief Minister's Office announced on Thursday.

All eyes were on Vijayan, whether he would brief the media or not, soon after his arrival from foreign trips, but that has not happened as all his programmess have been cancelled till June 27.

However, the Chief Minister held the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday via video conference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor