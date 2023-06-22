CM Vijayan cancels all programmes till June 27

By IANS | Published: June 22, 2023 04:30 PM2023-06-22T16:30:06+5:302023-06-22T16:40:08+5:30

Thiruvananthapuram, June 22 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived after a two-week trip from US, Cuba and Middle ...

CM Vijayan cancels all programmes till June 27 | CM Vijayan cancels all programmes till June 27

CM Vijayan cancels all programmes till June 27

Thiruvananthapuram, June 22 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived after a two-week trip from US, Cuba and Middle East on Tuesday, has cancelled all his programmess till June 27, the Chief Minister's Office announced on Thursday.

All eyes were on Vijayan, whether he would brief the media or not, soon after his arrival from foreign trips, but that has not happened as all his programmess have been cancelled till June 27.

However, the Chief Minister held the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday via video conference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :OfficeusUs Secretary Of StateThiruvananthapuramPinarayi VijayanUs National Public RadioThiruvananthapuram Lok SabhaUs State DepartmentUs ArmyUs Department Of CommerceUs Food And Drug Administration