CMs of Telugu states mourn Mulayam Singh's demise

Hyderabad, Oct 10 Chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday condoled the death of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock and grief over the death of Mulayam Singh. The CM said that Mulayam Singh Yadav, a secularist, came into politics with the inspiration of great leaders like famous socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia and famous freedom fighter Raj Narayan.

Rao recalled that Mulayam, who served as the chief minister of the largest state Uttar Pradesh for three terms and also as the Union minister, worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life.

The chief minister conveyed his deepest condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav and family members.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Popularly known as 'Netaji', he has played an important role in the national politics and was revered by marginalised sections and minorities, said Jagan Mohan Reddy, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his shock over the demise of Mulayam Singh.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. I lost a dear brother today. Over 4 decades, I have had the fortune of spending plenty of time with the OBC stalwart who always impressed me with his charm, humility & deep understanding of Indian politics," tweeted Naidu.

"A rare gentleman, he was polite, and quietly went about achieving his socialist goals that transformed the lives of millions, becoming a much loved mass leader in the journey," added Naidu, who conveyed his condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and other family members of the late leader.

