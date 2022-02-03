CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns

New Delhi, Feb 3 CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker, the influential news executive who reshaped the iconic network, announced that he has resigned from his position effective immediately.

Zucker's stunning announcement on Wednesday came less than two months after he fired prime time anchor Chris Cuomo for improperly advising his brother, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, about how to address sexual misconduct allegations, reports CNN.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker told employees in a memo.

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

Zucker did not name his colleague, but the relationship is with Allison Gollust, his key lieutenant for the last two decades.

Gollust is remaining at CNN, the report said.

Zucker and Gollust both divorced from their partners years ago.

Rumours that their close working relationship had morphed into a romantic one have long been the subject of speculation and have occasionally surfaced in gossip columns.

Journalist Katie Couric, who once worked closely with Zucker, but later had a falling-out with him, even hinted at it in her tell-all memoir released last year, the report said.

News of Zucker's resignation sent shockwaves inside CNN and across the industry.

Zucker spoke with some of CNN's top executives on Wednesday morning, shortly before he announced his departure.

He indicated that he would have liked to stay on for a short period, to help with a smooth transition, but WarnerMedia wanted otherwise.

According to two people involved in the matter, Zucker was facing termination if he did not resign, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor