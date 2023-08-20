COAS Gen Manoj Pande expresses grief on loss of nine bravehearts in Ladakh

New Delhi, 20 Aug Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande along with all ranks of the Indian Army on Sunday expressed profound grief on the loss of nine bravehearts in a tragic and unfortunate road accident in Ladakh.

The army in a statement said that the COAS has extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

On Saturday, at least nine army soldiers were killed while two others were injured in a road accident in Ladakh region.

The accident took place at Kiyari in Nyoma area, 150 km from Leh, late on Saturday afternoon when an Army truck, carrying 10 soldiers, skidded off the road and fell into a river, officials said.

The soldiers were going from Karu Garrison to Kiyari when the accident took place.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor