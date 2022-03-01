Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked in Delhi by Rs 105

New Delhi, March 1 Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 105 in Delhi and Rs 108 in Kolkata.

New rates are effective from Tuesday.

Now, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi and Rs 2,095 in Kolkata, data available on Indian Oil Corporation website showed.

For Mumbai and Chennai, prices were hiked by Rs 106 and Rs 105, respectively. It will now come at Rs 1,963 and Rs 2,145 in these two metros, data showed.

Prices of commercial cylinders are typically revised on the first day of every month.

