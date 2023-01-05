Committed to maintain sanctity of Sammed Shikharji: Central govt

New Delhi, Jan 5 After protests from the Jain community the government on Thursday said that it is committed to maintain the sanctity of Sammed Shikharji Parvat Kshetra as a sacred Jain religious place not only for the Jain community but for the entire country. The Centre has directed the state government to protect the place.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has received several representations from different organisations representing the Jain Samaj over the last few days about the issues related to certain activities taking place at Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary that have hurt the sentiments of the Jain community.

The grievances include the faulty implementation of provisions of the notification of the Eco Sensitive Zone of Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary by the Jharkhand government. It has been mentioned that such negligence by the state authorities has hurt their sentiments.

In this regard a meeting with representatives of the Jain community was called by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav for discussing the entire issue and also the possible solution. "Sammed Shikhar falls in the eco-sensitive zone of Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary and Topchanchi Wildlife Sanctuary. There is a list of prohibited activities that can't take place in and around the designated eco-sensitive area. Restrictions will be followed in letter and spirit," Yadav tweeted.

The representatives turned up in large numbers and spoke about the current situation at Sammed Shikharji and also about the demands of the community to maintain the piousness of the place.

Consequent to the meeting it has been decided that the Jharkhand government should be directed to strictly enforce the relevant provisions of the Management Plan of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary that specifically prohibit damage to the flora and fauna; coming with pet animals; playing loud music or use of loudspeakers; defiling sites of religious and cultural significance such as sacred monuments, lakes, rocks, caves and shrines; and sale of liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants etc; unauthorised camping and trekking on the Parasnath Hills.

