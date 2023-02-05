Condolences pour in for Musharraf

Islamabad, Feb 5 As soon as demise of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf spread in the country on Sunday, condolences started to pour in.

President Arif Alvi offered prayers for the former COAS and extended condolences.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also offered condolences to the former president's family and prayed for the departed soul.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and services chiefs expressed condolences.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharaf, Former President, CJCSC and Chief of Army Staff. May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved family," a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

"May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family," the military's media wing said.

In a series of tweets, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the former president's death and extended condolences to the grieving family.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf senior leader Fawad Hussain extended his condolences and wrote, "Pervez Musharraf passed away, he was a great person, always Pakistan first was his thought and ideology. May God have mercy on him."

Extending condolences, former Punjab province chief minister Parvez Elahi said that Musharraf's services to the Pakistan Army and the country cannot be forgotten.

Musharraf passed away in a Dubai hospital after a prolonged illness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor