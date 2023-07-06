'Confident' Pilot sparks speculations in Raj political circles 

Jaipur, July 6 After Congress' four-hour long meeting at AICC headquarters in Delhi on Thursday, speculations were making rounds in the political corridors about whether former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has got "a role of his choice".

A meeting was held on Thursday at the AICC headquarters on the political situation in Rajasthan. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi were present at the meeting in which Rajasthan Congress leaders.

Sachin Pilot was also present at the meeting.

Pilot's looked "quite confident" after the meeting, said party workers adding that he said after the meeting that his issues have been resolved by the party.

Talking to the mediapersons in Delhi, Pilot said: "I am glad that the party has taken the issues raised by me seriously and has made a further outline to take action on them. The government is serious about all the corruption that happened during the tenure of the BJP, and will take action.

"I believe that corruption is such an issue which affects the masses and the Congress will make this issue an election issue and take it forward," he added.

Pilot said that the issues raised by him regarding paper leaks were quite significant and crucial for youth. "Also, I raised the issue of corruption in the last government among people," he said.

The Congress leader further said: "I'm happy that the AICC took cognisance of the issues and have drafted a strategy to take action on in-house issues. Whatever role the party gives me, it will work for the same."

Meanwhile, discussions are also underway in political circles about whether Pilot will be "elevated" in coming days, or whether there will be cabinet expansion in coming days where his supporters will be accommodated.

"Let's wait and watch... the party wants to repeat the government without taking any chance and hence will accept demands of sincere party workers," said a senior leader.

In fact, party camp MLA Indraj Gurjar recently had tweeted that 'good news is coming soon. Friends, keep patience'.

This tweet triggered a lot of speculation in political circles.

