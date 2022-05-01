Confusion over Babul Supriyo's oath continues, reaches social media arena

Kolkata, May 1 Confusion over the swearing-in of Babul Supriyo, as the newly-elected MLA from Ballygunge Assembly constituency, continues, as West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has turned down the singer-turned-politician's request to allow the Speaker Biman Banerjee to administer his oath.

On Saturday evening after the Governor authorised Deputy Speaker, Dr Asish Banerjee to administer Supriyo's oath, the latter refused, saying that it would be an insult for the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Babul Supriyo, through a Twitter message, appealed to the governor for allowing the speaker to administer his oath.

"For the sake of people of Ballygunge, who did not have an MLA for several months since the demise of Subroto Mukherjee, I would request your excellency @jdhankhar1 ji to reverse the decision and allow Hon'ble Speaker to preside over my oath taking allowing me to start my work," Supriyo write on Saturday evening.

However, on Sunday afternoon, the Governor retorted through a counter Twitter message, claiming that public domain was not the place of placing such a request.

"Public domain request of Shri Babul Supriyo, elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 161-Ballygunge Assembly constituency seeking Governor for administration of oath by Hon'ble Speaker is not acceptable as not being in consonance with the Constitution," Dhankhar wrote.

The Governor also contended that the appointment of the Deputy Speaker to administer the oath is in conformity with the Article 188 of the Constitution.

In response, Supriyo said that it is a little embarrassing for all and the Governor could have been a little kinder with the same powers he has under Article 188.

The newly-elected MLA also said that he understands that his knowledge of the Constitution is not at par with that of the Governor, though as a two-time Parliamentarian and a Union Minister for close to eight years, he knows that Twitter didn't exist when the Constitution came into being.

"Sir, since you have raised a question to me in the public domain, it is my duty to not avoid it but attend to it dutifully with utter humility, though, with my limited knowledge I don't know if the Constitution debars a Oath-less MLA to reply to HE Governor's in the Public Domain," Supriyo's counter tweet read.

