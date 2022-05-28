Cong, BJP slam Left; term fake video incident "stage managed"

Kochi, May 28 After a fake objectionable video of CPI-M's Thrikkakara bypoll candidate Joe Joseph went viral and few people, including Congress workers, were arrested for allegedly circulating it, the BJP and the Congress on Saturday slammed the Left dubbing the incident "stage managed".

Arriving for the first time to campaign for the BJP candidate A.N.Radhakrishnan, superstar Suresh Gopi said this video episode is nothing but a "drama" of the CPI-M.

"The Left can go to any extent and are known for such tactics. Every person who is aware knows that this is nothing but a drama of the CPI-M," Gopi said.

Echoing his claims, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said that the CPI-M can do anything to prove itself.

Recalling not a very old incident, he said: "Some time back there was news that a section of the CPI-M in Ernakulam had placed a camera under the bed of their Ernakulam district secretary. In another incident, they helped an official who siphoned off funds meant to be distributed to flood victims. This proves that the CPI-M people are capable of doing any and everything. Just imagine how their cyber activists propagated sleaze against several top Congress leaders."

Meanwhile, Joe Joseph's wife said elections will be over on May 31, but since they have two young daughters, such a smear video should not have been avoided.

Congress candidate at Thrikkakara Uma Thomas said she fully agrees with CPI-M candidate's wife and that strong action should be taken against those who have circulated the video.

Accusing the Left of stage managing the entire episode and cashing in on it, Satheesan said that the CPI-M does not have any real issue and now they are riding on this video.

"Everyone knows who made the video, but still no action has been taken against them. Instead, those who shared it are being taken to tasks. If a proper probe is ordered, the real culprit will be exposed. All are aware of the reason for the video, added Satheesan.

So far, around five people, mostly Congress activists, have been arrested in connection with the video.

Defending his party, former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the Congress never indulges in such unpleasant things. When he was the Leader of Opposition (2016-21), many such videos surfaced against him and hardly any action was taken against the guilty.

