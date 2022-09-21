Cong, BJP use QR code posters to blame each other in K'taka

Bengaluru, Sep 21 The ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress in Karnataka have begun a war of QR code posters to trade corruption charges against each other.

Opposition Congress came with the idea first by releasing 'PayCM' posters to which the BJP later responded with QR code posters containing Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday.

The 'PayCM' poster released by the Opposition Congress has a portrait of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the poster, if scanned it will lead to 40%sarkar.com website. The posters which had come up in various locations have severely embarrassed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and ruling BJP.

The authorities have pressed the services of BBMP personnel to take off the posters from walls, establishments in Bengaluru. BJP MLC M Ravikumar stated "Congress leaders have put up our CM to carry out campaigns, they should make their payments to Rahul Gandhi."

"Siddaramaiah requires a watch (referring to the Hublet watch scandal), and lets them pay him. Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar has publicly stated they have amassed wealth for four generations, let them pay him. While criticizing the CM, there should be dignity," MLC Ravikumar said.

Priyank Kharge, Congress MLA and Media in-charge, stated that 'PayCM' campaign is not personal. Whatever is being discussed at the public space is being taken up for campaigning, he maintained.

The poster allegedly released by BJP containing the photos of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar asks people to scan the QR Code for uprooting both from the state for looting the state and destroying the system. It also describes at the bottom that both are discussing how to destroy the state, how to spread lies and disturb peace.

Meanwhile, Bommai has asked for a report on posters which have suddenly come up from the Home department.

