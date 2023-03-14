Cong, BRS, AAP move suspension of business notice in RS on Hindenburg-Adani row

New Delhi, March 14 Members of Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and AAP on Tuesday moved suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Congress Deputy leader in the House Pramod Tiwari, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and BRS MP K. Keshav Rao moved suspension notice on the issue.

On Monday, the Congress alleged that the government did not want Parliament to function.

"Parliament was adjourned for the day because the Government simply didn't want it to function. It created a completely bogus diversion to keep the attention away from the combined Opposition demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor