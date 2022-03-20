Cong comes up with town to town flight service as counter to K-Rail

Thiruvananthapuram, March 20 Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said that instead of the K-rail project that requires land acquisitions and affects rehabilitation of people leading to protests across the state, a town to town flight service is more feasible option.

While the K-Rail project has a whopping Rs 1,15,000 crore budget and protests are mounting across the state, the left government is on a sticky wicket with several fellow left travellers like Prof R.V.G. Menon, K.P. Kannan, and many others voicing their concern, the town to town flight service, according to the state Congress chief, is a more feasible option.

He said that the flight can be planned just like the town to town bus service by the Kerala State Road Transport (KSRTC).

While addressing media persons at Kannur on Sunday, K. Sudhakaran said that with Kerala having Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram airports, if properly planned a person can reach from the northern part of Kannur to the southern tip of Thiruvanthapuram in a span of three hours by covering all the airports. He said that this can be named as either 'Fly Kerala' or 'Air Kerala' and can be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

He said that flights can be taken on rent and this can be successfully implemented without anyone losing their land and with a less time span.

The CPI-M and the Left Front have not responded to the suggestion put forward by the KPCC president, K. Sudhakaran.

