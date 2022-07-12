Cong convenes meeting of general secretaries, state chiefs

New Delhi, July 12 Congress has convened a meeting of all general secretaries, state in-charges and presidents on Thursday to deliberate on strategies to strengthen the organisation and give shape to the 'Bharat Jodo' yatra.

"A meeting of AICC, General Secretaries, state in-charges, PCC presidents and head of frontal organisations will be held on Thursday 14 July at 2.30 p.m," reads the invite sent by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of organisation K.C. Venugopal.

The party will undertake a 'Bharat Jodo' padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The first meeting regarding it was held on June 5 followed by subsequent meetings.

Soon after the first meeting, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had tweeted: "The first meeting of the Central Planning Group for Bharat Jodo yatra took place today. The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra will start on October 2 and planning for it began in right earnest. Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting."

The yatra which will start from Kanyakumari and end in Kashmir will pass through at least 12 states. In these states the party will reach out to like-minded groups and political parties. The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra will try to take along like-minded political forces and NGOs working in social sectors, sources said.

On May 15, Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced that the party will embark on a "Bharat Jodo" pad yatra from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

