Cong denounces Jignesh Mevani's arrest

New Delhi, April 21 The Congress on Thursday criticised the arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and termed it unlawful.

Mevani was arrested by Assam Police on Wednesday from Palanpur in Gujarat and later taken to Assam.

In a statement, K C Venugopal said: "The unlawful & unconstitutional arrest of Jignesh Mevani at midnight by Assam Police is the latest proof of authoritarianism under BJP."

"Such an arrest of a people's representative not only betrays their fear of criticism but also attacks the foundations of our democracy," he added.

Former president of JNU Students' Union Kanhaiya Kumar posted on twitter: "Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House. Police yet to share the copy of the FIR with us, we have been informed about some case filed against him in Assam and is likely to be deported to Assam tonight."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor