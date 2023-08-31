Cong govt will return in Raj not by magic wand but by people's faith: Gaurav Gogoi

Jaipur, Aug 31 The chairperson of the Congress screening committee for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said the government will repeat in Rajasthan not by magic wand, but by people's faith.

He said this in Udaipur where he is holding discussions on the contenders for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Gogoi along with state president Govind Singh Dotasara, members Abhishek Dutt, Ganesh Goriyal, co-incharge Amrita Dhawan, Qazi Nizamuddin and Virendra Singh are doing the brainstorming.

The team members are collecting complete bio-data of the contenders for each seat. Along with talking to the claimants, feedback is also being taken from the local leaders. Each seat is being discussed in detail.

On Thursday, feedback will be taken from the contenders for the Assembly seats of Banswara and Udaipur divisions.

Gogoispoke to the media at the state Congress headquarters and said, "This time the Congress government will repeat in Rajasthan and a new history of victory will be created. Not with a magic wand, but because of the public's faith, the government will repeat."

On the claims of candidate selection, Gaurav Gogoi said that he will not share the outline of the process and preparation of tickets. On the parameters of ticket selection, he said that "the one who wins is Alexander. The winner will get the ticket. Winning face is our priority," he added.

Screening committee meetings of the Congress are underway to prepare a panel of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Meetings are being held continuously for the last three days in the war room of the Congress. On the first day, on Monday, a meeting was held with the state office-bearers. Feedback was taken from the leaders of Ajmer, Bikaner, Sikar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Kota and Pali divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hundreds of Congress workers demonstrated strongly outside the war room on Tuesday while feedback was being taken.

During the meeting itself, a group of party workers from the Chaksu Assembly constituency staged a protest outside the war room against sitting MLA Ved Prakash Solanki who comes from the Pilot camp. They demanded from the party that Solanki should not be given a ticket this time.

