Cong MLA Kuzhalnaden practices hit-and-run policies: Kerala minister Rajesh

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 Kerala Minister for Local Self Government M.B.Rajesh on Saturday attacked Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnaden, saying he practices a hit-and-run policy against political opponents.

"Kuzhalnaden follows the hit-and-run policy of taking on political opponents. He does not criticize instead tarnish them and then runs away," said Rajesh.

Rajesh then turned his ire towards the media for giving Kuzhalnaden lot of space and continues to pamper him.

"There are other good leaders in the Congress party," said a peeved Rajesh.

Kuzhalnaden since the past few weeks has been going hammer and tongs especially against the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan- Veena Vijayan and her IT firm Exalogic based out of Bengaluru.

One reason why Rajesh entered the fray to attack Kuzhalnaden is because the latter has shown no mercy and stepped up his attack on Vijayan, Veena and a few top party leaders, particularly, with the Puthuppally Assembly by-election to take place on Tuesday.

Of late Kuzhalnaden, though only a first time legislator has got lot of eyeballs especially in the way he speaks on issues with clarity and by presenting facts and with poise and that has irked the CPI(M) who have been shielding Vijayan to the hilt.

--IANS

