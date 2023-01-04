Cong MLA Thirumahan Evera passes away

Chennai, Jan 4 E. Thirumahan Evera, the Congress MLA from Erode (East) Assembly constituency and son of former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan, passed away on Wednesday due to a massive heart attack. He was 46.

The sitting legislator died at a private hospital in Erode on Wednesday afternoon.

Evera complained of chest pain and became unwell. When the pain intensified, he was admitted to hospital.

His father EVKS Elangovan was a former Union Minister and a former TNCC president. Elangovan is the grandson of Periyar E.V.S. Ramaswamy's brother Krishnaswamy.

